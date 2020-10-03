Pence, Harris Address COVID, Health Care, Abortion

October 8, 2020 -- In a debate dominated by the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris squared off on a host of health issues Wednesday night, including the Trump administration’s handling of the virus outbreak, the fate of Obamacare, and abortion rights.

From the get-go, the coronavirus crisis was front and center during the only vice presidential debate, held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Plexiglas shields separated Pence and Harris, who were seated more than 12 feet apart -- a safeguard requested by the senator and initially opposed (but later agreed to) by the vice president. The candidates did not wear masks, but members of the audience were required to do so.

The precautions were stark reminders of how the coronavirus has ravaged the nation -- killing more than 211,000 people, roiling the U.S. economy, upending American life, and remaking the presidential campaign.

Overall, the debate was more civil than the wild exchanges that marred last week’s presidential debate, with President Donald Trump frequently interrupting and hectoring Biden and even sparring with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

While neither vice presidential candidate broke much new ground on the policy positions of their campaigns, the event marked the first real exchange of ideas on health policy.

Moderator Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, opened the debate by turning the discussion to the White House’s coronavirus response under Trump.

Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, acknowledged the U.S. is going through “a very challenging time,” but he defended and praised the president’s overall response to the crisis.

He singled out Trump’s decision to ban travel from China on January 31, federal efforts testing 150 million Americans for the virus, and the White House’s “Operation Warp Speed” program to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine. To date, the federal government has contracted with six drug companies -- spending nearly $11 billion -- and Pence said “tens of millions” of shots would be available by year’s end. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. has said that number is more likely to be available in the early part of next year.