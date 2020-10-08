Trump Touts Unproven Therapy as COVID 'Cure'

Oct. 8, 2020 -- Regeneron and Eli Lilly, two pharmaceutical companies that have created antibody therapy drugs for COVID-19, applied for FDA emergency use authorizations on Wednesday -- the same day President Donald Trump posted a video calling the antibody drugs a “cure.”

Trump received Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody drug combination after his coronavirus diagnosis last week. He called the therapeutic drug a cure, although there’s not enough scientific data to fully determine whether the therapy is effective in COVID-19 patients. There is no known cure for the coronavirus.

“It was, like, unbelievable,” he said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “I felt good immediately.”

Trump vowed to make the drugs available for free to anyone who needs them, particularly older adults who may face severe COVID-19. He said the drugs were even more important to him than a COVID-19 vaccine and he’d like to ship doses to hospitals across the country as “soon as we can.”

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president,” he said. “I feel great. I feel perfect.”

Regeneron’s experimental monoclonal antibody therapy is still being tested in large clinical trials but has been available to a small group of patients under the FDA’s compassionate use guideline, which requires individual approval, as was given for Trump. At this time, the company has enough manufactured doses for about 50,000 patients, the company posted on its website on Wednesday.

“If an EUA [emergency use authorization] is granted, the government has committed to making these doses available to the American people at no cost and would be responsible for their distribution,” according to the statement. “We expect to have doses available for 300,000 patients in total within the next few months.”

The “cocktail” antibody, as it has been called, combines two lab-created monoclonal antibodies to block the effects of COVID-19 on the body. The antibodies target two parts of the coronavirus, including the spike protein that allows the virus to dig into healthy cells and replicate quickly. The therapy reduces viral load and the time it takes for symptoms to clear up, the company announced a few days before Trump was given the treatment.