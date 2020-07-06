Pew: COVID Sends Majority of Young Adults Back Home

Oct. 13, 2020 -- As Cara Braun rang in 2020, the year held hope and promise. Braun, 29, was working as a youth activities manager at an indoor sports facility and saving to build a house with her boyfriend.

But now, months into a global pandemic, Braun’s life has taken a drastic turn. She was laid off after being furloughed -- her position one of the many casualties of COVID-19 -- and is living with her boyfriend’s parents in Garden City, MI.

“It’s been very scary, because I’d never been on unemployment before,” Braun says. “It’s the first time in my adult life that I’ve experienced being completely broke.”

Her boyfriend, a construction worker, has also suffered the blow of unemployment. He picks up odd jobs when he can. The two of them live in an upstairs addition and are grateful for the help, but this is not the life they had envisioned for themselves.

Braun and her boyfriend are not alone. In fact, the pandemic has sent more than 50% of all 18- to 29-year-olds back home to live, surpassing numbers from the Great Depression era, according to an analysis from the nonpartisan think tank, Pew Research Center.

They study -- based on monthly Census Bureau data -- found 52% of young adults lived with one or both parents in June, up from 47% in February. The number grew to 26.6 million, an increase of 2.6 million.

“Before 2020, the highest measured value was in the 1940 census at the end of the Great Depression, when 48% of young adults lived with their parents,” the researchers wrote. “The peak may have been higher during the worst of the Great Depression in the 1930s, but there is no data for that period.”

About 57% of young people lived with their parents in the Northeast, the highest of any region. Men were slightly more likely to live with their parents, but for the most part, the trend spans demographics, says D’Vera Cohn, senior writer/editor at Pew Research Center and one of the study’s researchers.