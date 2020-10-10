Scientists Slam White House for Herd Immunity Claim

Oct. 15, 2020 -- The Trump administration’s embrace of “herd immunity” to combat COVID-19 has drawn sharp rebukes from infectious disease experts who say millions of Americans could die.

In a call with reporters featuring two senior officials, the White House said it supports an Oct. 4 petition called The Great Barrington Declaration that argues authorities should allow the virus to spread freely among young, healthy Americans while protecting older and vulnerable people. Doing so, they said, would allow communities to establish herd immunity in lieu of a working vaccine.

The declaration also opposes lockdowns and argues that schools and businesses should reopen. While many of the declarations’ authors and supporters are unknown, more than 9,800 medical and public health scientists worldwide signed on to support it, according to its website. The New York Times reported that the document grew out of a meeting hosted by the American Institute for Economic Research, a libertarian-leaning research organization.

Its lead authors, the Times said, include Jay Bhattacharya, MD, an economist and medical professor at Stanford University, the academic home of Scott Atlas, MD, President Trump’s science adviser. Atlas has also publicly supported herd immunity.

The declaration’s signatories include Sunetra Gupta, PhD, and Gabriela Gomes, PhD, two scientists who say herd immunity can be achieved when 10% to 20% of a population has been infected with the virus.

“Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health,” the declaration states. “The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk.”

Within hours of the White House call supporting the Barrington declaration, public health experts condemned the Trump administration’s embrace of the declaration and its approach.

“It’s a ghastly way” to combat the virus, said William Schaffner, MD, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “It’s Darwinian survival of the fittest.”