Expert: Darkest Weeks of Pandemic Are Yet to Come

Oct. 19, 2020 -- A top infectious disease specialist said Sunday that the country is entering the darkest time of the entire pandemic.

"We do have vaccines and therapeutics coming down the pike," Michael Osterholm, PhD, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on NBC’s Meet the Press. "But when you actually look at the time period for that, the next 6 to 12 weeks are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic."

Other health experts have also predicted the fall and winter would be a treacherous time for the United States, because cold weather forces people inside, where the virus is more easily spread, and the flu season is beginning. We’re months away from a vaccine that’s widely available. The Unites States surpassed the 8 million mark in total coronavirus cases last week.

"Friday, we had 70,000 cases, matching the largest number we had seen back during the really serious peak in July," Osterholm said. "That number, we're going to blow right through that. And between now and the holidays, we will see numbers much, much larger than even the 67,000 to 75,000 cases."

Osterholm said the United States has “a major problem in messaging” about the pandemic response, as evidenced by polls showing high skepticism about a coronavirus vaccine.

"People don't know what to believe, and that's one of our huge challenges going forward, is we've got to get the message to the public that reflects the science and reflects reality,” he said.

The nation needs a “lead” voice to unify national response, he said. "This is bringing people together to understand, why are we doing this? This is an FDR [President Franklin Roosevelt] fireside-chat approach. And we're just not doing that."

Though President Donald Trump created a coronavirus task force, he has given much of the responsibility for pandemic response to governors. The states have a wide range of strategies. Not all states, for example, have imposed statewide face mask mandates.