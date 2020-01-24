States Get Ready for Complex COVID Vaccine Plans

Oct. 19, 2020 -- As the promise of a COVID-19 vaccine inches ever closer, states and U.S. territories are finalizing plans on what happens when it arrives.

The CDC had set a deadline of this past Friday for all 50 states, nine territories, and five large cities to submit their draft plans to distribute the vaccine.

“We all know that the goal is not to have a safe vaccine sitting on the shelf, but to have a program to administer the vaccine safely and effectively as another tool to end the pandemic,” Nancy Messonnier, MD, director of the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine planning unit, said on an Oct. 5 CDC planning call.

The CDC will review the draft vaccination plans and provide technical assistance.

“There are things about COVID-19 that make this a daunting task -- it’s a complex and evolving landscape. There are six vaccines being developed in the U.S., and they are not interchangeable -- there are differences in doses, adverse events for different populations, and storage requirements,” Messonnier said.

The key components are a phased approach to distributing vaccines, educating health care providers and consumers, recruiting providers to give the vaccine, proper storage and handling, and information systems to track vaccine inventory and ordering, when people get first doses, and adverse events.

“Most of the state and local plans focus on the initial stages -- how the vaccine will be prioritized, teasing out who those priority populations are and how to reach them,” says Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers in Rockville, MD.

A major piece of the broader planning is getting “enough [licensed and credentialed] providers enrolled and on board for when the vaccine supply is more robust” so they can administer it widely, says Hannan.

The CDC has already sent the 64 jurisdictions a total of $200 million to help develop vaccination plans and published a 57-page COVID-19 playbook describing what the vaccination plans should cover.

The federal government is contracting directly with providers such as hospitals and clinics to ship supplies of vaccines to. Providers have to sign a contract agreeing to “accept the vaccine without charging for it, and to administer and give it properly,” says Hannan.

This is a big change from the usual private sector vaccine market, where providers buy their own vaccines, store them in their refrigerators, and charge patients to be vaccinated, she says.

Public health departments will not be solely responsible for distributing the vaccines but will be one of the contracted vendors.