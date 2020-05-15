Dating During the Pandemic: Online and Restless

Oct. 22, 2020 -- The desire for human connection and a significant other hasn’t waned during the pandemic but may have increased. Singles, some for the first time, turned to virtual dating this year when the usual ways of meeting people vanished and the pandemic goes on and on.

Online dating sites report record use as lonely singles look for someone to enrich their lives for a day, a month, or even forever. Dating in the age of COVID-19 is simpler in some ways, yet in addition to the regular fear of rejection, there’s now also the fear of infection.

In March, Luxy Partners, a dating app for well-off singles, found that 87% of senior singles wanted to wait to meet in person until the pandemic was over. But by June, many had changed their minds and only 43% wanted to wait.

Match, a popular dating site, reports having “a record-setting past few months in terms of user activity, engagement and dates happening through our app -- with a 40% increase in people sending messages on our platform. In fact, this past July was busier than Valentine’s Day -- our typical ‘peak season’ for dating app usage,” Match’s chief dating expert, Rachel DeAlto, says in an email.

Messaging on Hinge increased 30%. Tinder saw its biggest day ever on March 29, with over 3 billion swipes, and on OKCupid, virtual dates shot up 700%, according to Business Insider.

Selective Search, a luxury dating service for commitment-minded singles based in Chicago, is busier than ever this year, with 15 marriages taking place so far, says senior director of matchmaking Sara Heimerl. “People have started to reassess things in their lives and realize that relationships are a huge priority.”

Public health experts are not discouraging people from dating as long as they do it safely. “Everything we do has a risk/benefit -- it’s totally reasonable to date if the benefits, such as social interaction, outweigh the risks, such as underlying medical conditions. Loneliness can be a big problem too,” says Abraar Karan, MD, an internal medicine and global health doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Americans are looking for partners who take precautions against COVID-19 seriously, according to an online survey of 1,321 singles in July by YouGov, a public opinion company. Many say they won’t go on a second date if their potential romantic partner: refuses to wear a mask (57%); disobeyed stay-at-home orders/social distancing guidelines (55%); or is unwilling to date virtually (21%). In fact, nearly half of singles say they are pickier about who they decide to meet in person than before the pandemic, and 32% say they are pickier about who they date virtually.