COVID Syndrome Seen in Kids Also Strikes Adults

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- When the new coronavirus pandemic first began, respiratory distress immediately became the hallmark of severe COVID-19 illness. News reports focused on the inability to breathe, low oxygen saturation levels and the alarming need for ventilators.

But six months later, experts are becoming increasingly concerned about a very different COVID-19 phenomenon, one that spares the lungs only to take direct aim at the patient's heart, digestive tract and nervous system.

Called "Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Adults" -- or MIS-A -- the condition was first spotted last spring in children and teens.

"The symptoms are very similar among adults and children," explained Dr. Alisa Femia, director of both in-patient dermatology and autoimmune connective tissue disease at NYU Langone Dermatologic Surgery & Cosmetic Associates, in New York City.

"Fever is characteristic," Femia noted, sometimes accompanied by a rash, skin discoloration and chapping, chest pain and gastrointestinal issues.

"Some patients develop muscle pain, and a general feeling of unwellness. And some experience a shock-like state, which means that blood pressure is dropping, the heart rate is up, and the patient appears very, very ill and in immediate need of hospitalization," she added.

Femia was part of a team that first reported on the pediatric version of the condition -- known as MIS-C -- back in July. To date, there have been more than 1,000 cases of MIS-C in the United States, resulting in 20 deaths.

Femia ultimately went on to treat the first reported case of MIS-A. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is zeroing in on the adult version, with an analysis outlined recently in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC report focused on 27 MIS-A patients ranging in age from 21 to 50. Of those, 10 ended up in the intensive care unit and two of those patients died.

"The lack of respiratory symptoms at presentation represent the main distinction between patients with severe COVID-19 and MIS-A," said Dr. Sapna Bamrah Morris, lead author of the CDC report. She's an infectious disease specialist and clinical lead of the Health Care Systems and Worker Safety Task Force for the CDC's COVID-19 Response Team.