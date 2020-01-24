We Asked Five Experts for COVID Thanksgiving Advice

Oct. 28, 2020 -- Thanksgiving 2020 just isn’t going to look the same. If you’re trying to find ways to gather, but still protect vulnerable loved ones from COVID, here are some ideas from the experts.

William Schaffner, MD, Infectious Disease Expert, Vanderbilt University: Skip the Meal

This year, you can’t have your pumpkin pie and eat it together, too. Something’s got to give.

“This year is the COVID year. Thanksgiving has got to be different,” says Schaffner. “Let’s not get too excited about this. It’s only one year.”

His family will gather, but without the food, since eating together requires taking off your mask.

“We’re not having Thanksgiving in person around a dinner table. We’ll all be very happy to see each other, but no hugs or kisses.”

Schaffner says his family’s plan is to get together for about 90 minutes. The longer you are together, the higher the risk, so they’re going to keep an eye on the time. They will all wear masks and observe social distancing.

Schaffner says his family members are all very vigilant in their day-to-day lives, so they’ve decided not to get tested for the virus before getting together.

Because people are most contagious before they have any symptoms, testing can be helpful, he says, but it’s not foolproof. There are different kinds of tests available now, and they’re not equally accurate. Many doctors’ offices and urgent care clinics offer rapid tests, which return results the same day and don’t require the uncomfortable swab deep inside the nasal cavity, but these kinds of tests are also less reliable. A negative result on some kinds of rapid tests needs to be confirmed by the more accurate, gold-standard PCR test.

For that reason, Schaffner suggests seeking out a deep-swab PCR test to begin with. “I live in Nashville, and you can drive up and get the gold standard at a number of sites around the city now.” Wait times for results in many places have come down, too.

But since you need to know the results before you go, he suggests calling ahead to find out what the turnaround time is for the test you’re going to get, then plan accordingly.