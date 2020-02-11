For Some, 'COVID Toes,' Rashes Can Last for Months

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- For some patients, COVID toes and rashes can last long after they recover from the coronavirus, a new study finds.

How often skin problems are linked to COVID-19 isn't known, but some patients — so-called "long haulers" — get better but don't appear to fully recover. For these patients, skin symptoms persist for 60 days or longer, according to researchers.

COVID toes and skin rashes are signs of inflammation, said Dr. Esther Freeman, principal investigator of the COVID-19 Dermatology Registry, a joint effort of the American Academy of Dermatology and the International League of Dermatologic Societies.

"Some patients are having long-lasting inflammation that's being in some way triggered by the virus," she said. "We don't yet understand really exactly why or how this is happening, but the skin is particularly interesting and important, because it can be a window into what's going on with the rest of the body. Since it's very visual, you can actually, literally see the inflammation that's happening."

Freeman speculates that these skin problems are signs of an immune system response to the virus.

Using dermatology registry data, the researchers looked at nearly 1,000 cases of skin eruptions among people with COVID-19.

"I think it's important to realize this may be a little bit the tip of the iceberg when it comes to skin. It's probably underreported," Freeman said, noting that the registry doesn't capture all COVID-19 cases in which skin conditions occur.

The researchers reported that redness and swelling of the feet and hands (also known as COVID toes) lasted a median of 15 days in patients with suspected coronavirus infection and 10 days in lab-confirmed cases. That means half of cases lasted longer, half for a shorter time.

Among six long-haulers with COVID toes, however, symptoms lasted 60 days, and two patients had symptoms for more than 130 days, according to the report.

Hive-like rashes lasted a median of four days, and so-called morbilliform rashes lasted for a week, the study found. The maximum duration was 28 days.