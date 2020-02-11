Flu Shot May Shield You From Severe COVID

By Alan Mozes HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The coronavirus and the flu are two entirely different viruses. But a new study suggests those who get a flu vaccine face a considerably lower risk for being hospitalized if and when they get COVID-19.

And the flu vaccine also appears to significantly reduce a COVID-19 patient's risk for ending up in an intensive care unit (ICU), researchers say.

The findings are based on an analysis of electronic health records for 2,000 COVID-19 patients. All had tested positive for the virus at some point between this past March and August. And just over 10% of the patients had previously been vaccinated for the flu.

"The flu and COVID-19 are indeed different disease processes caused by different viruses," stressed study author Dr. Ming-Jim Yang. "Although some of the symptoms may overlap between the two diseases, they potentially have different short-term and long-term consequences."

It's also the case that "COVID-19 still has a much higher mortality [rate] than the flu," Yang noted. And long-term lung, heart and brain problems seen among surviving COVID-19 patients "do not seem to happen with the flu," he added.

Nevertheless, "our team looked at patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and saw that patients who received the influenza vaccine within the last year were less likely to be hospitalized and be admitted to the ICU," Yang said.

How much less?

"COVID patients who had not received a flu vaccine within the last year had 2.4 times greater odds of being hospitalized and 3.3 times greater chance of being transferred to the ICU," said Yang, a third-year resident in family medicine in the department of community health and family medicine at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

As to how a vaccine for an entirely different virus might offer such protection, Yang said the jury is still out. Also, the study did not prove that a flu vaccine actually caused the risk of severe COVID-19 to drop, just that there was an association.

"Unfortunately, we do not know why the flu vaccine would have this beneficial side effect," he said. "Our study did not look at this specifically. [But] if one looks at the available scientific studies, we can guess that the flu vaccine might increase natural killer cell activity, a type of immune cell that has been shown to target cancer and cells infected by viruses."