Coughs Can Send COVID Virus Farther Than 6 Feet

Nov. 5, 2020 -- Droplets from a cough may travel farther than 6 feet and could potentially carry enough COVID-19 virus to infect another person, according to a new study.

Public health officials have urged everyone to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which means leaving some space between yourself and people you don’t live with. This new study adds to other research that finds that these guidelines -- the CDC advises leaving at least 6 feet between yourself and other people -- may not go far enough.

In the latest study, researchers in Singapore estimated how droplets of various sizes might travel from a person coughing to a person standing either 1 meter or 2 meters away, or 3.2 feet and 6.5 feet away, respectively.

The study found that at a distance of about 3 feet, a person standing in front of a simulated cough really gets a direct hit of virus, becoming covered with about 65% of all the droplets generated by that cough. Most of the droplets that reach the bystander are the fat, wet kind that are heavy and fall to the floor and nearby surfaces after a sneeze or cough. The study authors write that those droplets carry a “tremendous” viral load.

When the cougher and the bystander are 2 meters, or 6.5 feet, apart, fewer of the larger droplets reach the other person, but a cough still delivers just enough virus to potentially infect the other person.

But in both cases, the droplets traveled down from the nose and mouth of the person coughing, so most fell on the lower body of the bystander. Because of this, the researchers think people probably don’t inhale these larger droplets directly, but may pick them up on their skin or clothing and then infect themselves when they pick that virus up on their hands and touch their face.

“Obviously, you don’t get sick from virus landing on your clothing. You would have to breathe it in or you would have to, you know, rub your hands all over your pants and pick up enough virus then touch your nose, eyes, or stick your finger in your mouth,” says Linsey Marr, PhD, a civil and environmental engineer at Virginia Tech, who has been studying aerosol transmission of the virus. “I don't think that's a big risk for transmission with this virus.”