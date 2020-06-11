U.S. Sets Another COVID Record; Hospitals Scramble

Nov. 6, 2020 -- Governors are toughening face mask rules and other restrictions as the still-surging coronavirus pandemic continues to topple records for case numbers across the nation.

On Thursday, the country recorded 121,888 new COVID cases -- a 1-day record and the second day in a row the count has topped 100,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It was only a week ago that the U.S. hit 90,000 cases in 1 day.

The United States is nearing the 10 million mark for total cases, with almost 235,000 total coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cases are rising in almost all parts of the country, with Missouri, Alaska, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and New Mexico hitting record highs for 7-day averages for hospitalizations, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

An average of just under 50,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the last week, and just over 53,000 people were hospitalized Thursday.

Maine hit a record Thursday with 183 new cases in a 24-hour period. In response, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order requiring people to wear face masks in public in almost all circumstances. The older mandate said masks should be worn when physical distancing was not possible.

“We have recorded yet another day of record high case numbers. This deadly and dangerous virus is spreading all across our state,” Mills said in a news release announcing the new rule. “Protect your family. Protect a health care worker. Protect the elderly. Wear your face covering. Save lives. It is that simple.”

In Rhode Island, new rules going into effect Sunday require bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A stay-at-home advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Indoor venues like movie theaters and houses of worship are limited to 50% capacity and outdoor venues to 66% capacity.

“Masks are required any time you’re near people who don’t live with you, including at the gym,” the state website says.