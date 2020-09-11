Got A-fib? It Could Heighten COVID Risks

By Amy Norton HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Two preliminary studies offer mixed news for heart patients who fall ill with COVID-19: Those on certain blood pressure-lowering drugs are not at increased risk of dying, but those with atrial fibrillation (a-fib) may be.

In one study, researchers reviewed records from nearly 400 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized at their center between March and June 2020. The investigators found that those who suffered an a-fib episode during their stay had a substantially worse prognosis -- being more likely to develop heart or kidney complications, or to die.

For people with a history of a-fib, the findings underscore the importance of COVID-19 prevention, said lead researcher Dr. Zaniar Ghazizadeh.

That means the people around them must be vigilant, too, said Ghazizadeh, a resident at Yale New Haven Hospital/Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut.

"Everyone in the community needs to be very careful to prevent the spread of COVID, by wearing masks and social distancing," he said.

And there's a good chance people will encounter someone with atrial fibrillation -- a condition that affects between 3 million and 6 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It arises when the heart's upper chambers (the atria) beat erratically instead of maintaining a normal rhythm, which can either happen intermittently or be permanent.

In the new study, 20% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 suffered an a-fib episode. Many had a history of the condition, but not all.

And, overall, their risks of other complications and death were heightened: More than half had a heart attack, compared to 30% of patients who did not have in-hospital a-fib. And one-third developed heart failure, versus 9% of other COVID-19 patients.

Patients with in-hospital a-fib were also 2.5 times more likely to die or go into hospice.

Ghazizadeh is scheduled to present the findings at the American Heart Association's annual meeting, being held online Nov. 13 to 17. Studies reported at meetings are usually considered preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed journal.