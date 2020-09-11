74 Million U.S. Workers at High Risk for COVID

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- In a graphic illustration of the danger the new coronavirus poses to essential workers in America, a new study shows that as many as 74 million of these workers and their families are at increased risk for COVID-19.

It gets worse: Of that number, up to 61% are at increased risk for severe COVID-19.

"Public policymakers face important decisions about how to balance the economic benefits of keeping workers employed and the public health benefits of protecting those with increased risk of severe COVID-19," said lead researcher Thomas Selden, from the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

These issues are important when deciding to close segments of the economy and how to distribute vaccines, which will initially be available only in limited supply, he said.

"These decisions become all the more difficult when the prevalence of infection rises in parts of the country," Selden noted.

The researchers also looked at the increased risk for COVID-19 among those living with essential workers who could not work at home.

Many parts of the United States face rising infection rates, Selden said. "We used data collected before the pandemic to examine how many workers were in essential jobs, how often they were able to work at home, their risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes in the event they are infected, and the health risks of their household members," he said.

"We found that 72% of all workers were in jobs deemed essential, and over three-quarters of all essential workers were unable to work at home," Selden said.

Not only that, but as many as 61% of these workers had underlying health issues that put them at increased risk of severe COVID-19 should they become infected, he added.

"Because so many workers are in essential jobs and unable to work at home, and because so many adults have increased risk of severe COVID-19, we found that between 57 million and 74 million adults with increased risk of severe COVID-19 were either essential workers unable to work at home or they lived in households with such workers," Selden said.