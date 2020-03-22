U.S. to Cross 10 Million Cases Amid COVID-19 Surge

Nov. 9, 2020 -- The U.S. began another dark chapter in its COVID-19 epidemic, crossing 10 million cases today and approaching nearly a quarter of a million deaths from the virus.

Many Asian countries that were hit hard early on have now controlled their outbreaks with tried-and-true measures, like wearing face masks, social distancing, and quarantines.

But in America, where the public health response to the new coronavirus has collided with deep political and social divisions, the outbreak has simmered along barely checked as public trust in science and government has foundered.

Now, as temperatures drop and people are spending more time indoors, where risk of catching the virus is greatest, the public is struggling with pandemic fatigue. Health care workers who have been on the front lines for months are burning out.

Experts are warning weary Americans that as bad as the current situation is, it will almost certainly get worse over the coming winter months.

“It will get worse if we don’t pull it together, if we don’t realize this is us against the virus and not people against people,” says Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, MD, director for health equity at the Duke Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.

Already, the U.S. is setting records for cases almost daily, logging more than100,000 cases a day for several days over the last week. Internal reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, currently show 38 states in the red zone for cases. The “red zone” means the state has crossed a threshold of at least 101 new cases for every 100,000 people.

Cases are so high in the U.S. that we are now recording more cases each day than China and Japan have had in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. I mean if you had said to anybody in January, this is where we will be, I don't think anybody would have believed you,” says Heidi Tworek, PhD, a professor of international history and a specialist in science communications at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. “It’s an extraordinary tragedy,” she says, “a tragedy that was preventable with strong public health.”