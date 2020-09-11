What's My Risk of COVID?

Nov. 9, 2020 -- As the coronavirus pandemic begins its ninth month and the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. nears 10 million, it's human nature to wonder: What is my risk of getting infected?

And the answer is far from simple.

"An individual's chance depends heavily upon their location and their risk factors, such as age and occupation, and upon the unpredictable future course of the pandemic," says Natalie E. Dean, PhD, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida in Gainesville. And the future course, she says, depends on whether new restrictions will be added or relaxed and other factors. "So it is a complex question."

It's a bit easier to answer the question when it is more specific, says Susan Holmes, PhD, a professor of statistics at Stanford University. Look at infection rates in your area to help find out how risky it might be to go shopping or use public transportation.

"Right now, the risk of contracting COVID is different in Wisconsin than in California, so each of these probabilities is a function of the prevalence of contagious people in your neighborhood, locations you visit, and how protected you and others are with masks, ventilation, physical distancing."