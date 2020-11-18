Can Supplements Boost Your Immunity This Winter?

Nov. 17, 2020 -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise and cold and flu season well underway, people are seeking ways to boost their disease defenses. Sales of immune health supplements are projected to grow from $16 billion in 2019 to $29 billion by 2027, spurred in part by the pandemic, according to research from Fortune Business Insights.

But could a supplement give you an extra edge against illness?

“There’s no magic bullet to bolster the immune system,” says Barry Fox, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Experts say that a good diet, plenty of sleep, and regular exercise will get you started in the right direction, along with practices like meditation or yoga for stress relief.

But some supplements may have some infection-fighting benefits. “If people are taking vitamin C or D or another supplement and not having any side effects, it may be of help,” Fox says.

Keep in mind that supplements are an unregulated industry. That means that even if a vitamin or botanical has shown promise, the bottle you buy might contain too little or too much of the desired substance. For most supplements, research is limited at best. Plus, research suggests it’s better to get your vitamins from foods rather than supplements.

That said, here’s what to know about popular vitamins and botanicals often advertised as immune boosters: