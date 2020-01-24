How Much Does Wearing a Mask Protect You?

Nov. 19, 2020 – Yes, you should still wear a mask.

You may have heard of a new study out of Denmark that tested whether paper surgical face masks protect the people who wear them.

The study comes just a week after the CDC updated its guidance on masks to say they aren’t just for the benefit of others, but they also help keep people who wear them from getting sick.

So this new study -- which found that these kinds of masks don’t appear to offer a big benefit to the wearer -- may feel a little bit like whiplash.

Like a lot of the science on COVID-19, this study has already been passed through the prism of the divided social moment in the U.S., with people interpreting its findings depending on their political leanings.

“Mask wearing doesn’t do a damn thing,” tweeted a conservative talk radio show host in response to the study.

But that’s not exactly what the study found. And the bottom line is that you should still wear a mask.

“Masks bring down the community viral load. There’s less getting out, and that means there is less for you to be exposed to,” says John Brooks, MD, a medical epidemiologist in the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention at the CDC in Atlanta.

Brooks points to other studies, as well as the experience in other countries, as the basis of the agency’s recommendations.

In countries where mask use is high, case counts are low. That’s been true throughout history, too. Masks have long been deployed during outbreaks of infectious disease and have been shown to help control the spread of airborne germs.

But Brooks and other experts say the new study is important because it was well-done and it adds to what we know about the population-wide use of masks to control the spread of an airborne disease.

For some background, for several months now, conservative influencers have been pointing to the Danish mask study, known as DANMASK, as proof that the pandemic and the nondrug measures that public health experts have advised us to follow -- like mask-wearing and social distancing -- are unnecessary and too restrictive. The study wasn’t being published, they said, because the editors at scientific journals were afraid to make its findings public.