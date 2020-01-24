Pfizer Seeks COVID Vaccine OK As Roll Out Planned

Nov. 20, 2020 -- American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, and its German partner BioNTech, said Friday they had submittted for approval an application for an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

But don’t start standing in line yet for a shot.

If the FDA does grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer, a coronavirus vaccine would be rolled out in phases. Some Americans might not get it until mid-2021.

An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet Dec. 8-10 and could discuss both the Pfizer vaccine and one produced by Moderna, which has also said it plans to apply for emergency use authorization. Both are two-shot vaccines.

If the committee approves Pfizer’s vaccine, distribution could begin within 24 hours. The Pfizer vaccine has already been manufactured under a $1.95 billion contract with the government. And some states have already made plans for how to distribute the vaccine.