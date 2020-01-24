1 in 3 Parents Say Holiday Gathering Worth COVID Risk

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the United States and the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving on Thursday, families are faced with a challenging choice.

Do they skip family gatherings and the usual way they celebrate their traditions? Or do they risk bringing the novel coronavirus to their extended family of loved ones?

In a new nationwide poll of 1,443 parents, about one in three said the benefits of gathering with families for the holidays outweighed the risk of spreading the virus.

The annual C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health revealed that parents with at least one child aged 12 or under were wrestling with competing priorities.

About half said it was very important for their child to see relatives and share in family holiday traditions. About three-quarters of parents polled also said it was important to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at family gatherings.

"The particular challenge for Thanksgiving is it tends not to be, 'Oh, let me stop in for a quick bite,'" said Sarah Clark, a research scientist for Michigan Medicine, in Ann Arbor. "It's a long celebration and it's really hard to keep up, even if you're really committed to taking those kinds of precautions, it's really hard to keep that up for an entire day into the evening."

Among parents whose children typically see extended family on Thanksgiving, about 61% planned to meet in-person, though fewer than usual planned to include relatives who had traveled from afar.

Parents planning in-person festivities said they planned to rely on several strategies to keep their kids and guests safe.

Almost nine out of 10 said they would ask people not to attend if they had any COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure. About two-thirds said they did not plan to invite relatives who they suspected had not been practicing safety precautions.

About two-thirds said they would ask guests to maintain social distance, and about three-quarters said they would try to limit contact between their child and older guests who are at highest risk of serious illness, the poll found.