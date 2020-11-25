Leaders Urge Caution as COVID Surges in Nursing Homes

Nov. 25, 2020 -- Coronavirus cases in the nation’s 15,600 nursing homes have reached a record high, exceeding the 10,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic started. The surges in nursing home cases mirror community spread, which has increased at an alarming pace since October in every state and Washington, D.C.

The Midwest has 47% of all nursing home COVID-19 cases, followed by the South Central region at 23%, according to a new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“Our worst fears have come true as COVID has run rampant across the country -- nursing homes have become powerless to keep it from entering our buildings. That’s because it’s spread by asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers. As long as people in the general public are acting irresponsibly, we can’t stop it,” Mark Parkinson, CEO of AHCA/NCAL, said in a recent video statement.

Just one positive COVID test can shut down a nursing home. For residents, that usually means no visitors, no group activities, and spending a lot of time in their rooms. If they are exposed, they have to be quarantined in their rooms. If they are infected, they have to be isolated in a separate COVID-19 unit or ward, away from their familiar surroundings.

“For residents, this can be very traumatic and disorienting and even lead to delirium,” says Christopher Laxton, executive director of the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine in Columbia, MD.

If there is a large outbreak, the entire building can be turned into a COVID building and non-COVID residents sent to other nursing homes. With the current surges, routine visits from friends or family members are not allowed, although guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allows for exceptions under “compassionate care.”

“It’s a heartbreaking experience for all of them. Some of them are losing weight and have an increased risk of depression,” says Jessica Van Fleet-Green, MD, chief medical officer at Daiya Healthcare in Bellevue WA, which operates more than 60 skilled nursing facilities in the Northwest and Hawaii.

“Some of them maintained their weight because they loved having social meals with not only other residents, but their families, who would bring in home-cooked meals and sit with them. I am concerned, as we’re entering the holidays, about the increasing social stress and rates of depression among residents,” says Van Fleet-Green.