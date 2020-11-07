Pandemic Drives Couples to Divorce or to Seek Help

More Conflict, Less Sex

The more couples fight, the less likely they are to be intimate, especially if they’re living together, according to an online, nationally representative survey of 742 adults who reported being in a relationship in April. The vast majority were married or living together, according to the article in the Sept. 3 Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy.

While 34% of the couples surveyed reported more conflict since the pandemic started, the link between conflict and reduced intimacy was strongest for those living together, says lead researcher Maya Luetke, a PhD candidate in the School of Public health at Indiana University Bloomington.

“When partners are together for an extended time in the same household, they can get tired of each other. Plus, they are stressed about health and safety and negotiating new responsibilities about work and family life,” says Luetke.

The research on overfamiliarity and sexual desire suggests that partners need some distance to differentiate from each other and to want sex, she says.

When professionals address issues of overfamiliarity with couples, “it’s important for them to find ways to balance connectedness and intimacy in the partnership with support for personal autonomy and independence and to have some things set aside for each partner,” says Luetke.

Timm, who specializes in sex therapy and affair recovery, says couples may have different reasons for wanting sex. “For example, one partner will want sex to feel better after a stressful day and another will respond that they are so stressed, that that’s the last thing they want.”

The solution may be to say, “I need help from you to free up the emotional time and space to do that. This is all within the context of do I feel heard, seen, and loved by my partner?” says Timm.

The survey also showed that couples with increased conflict were more likely to feel lonely and depressed. “Research indicates that some level of sex intimacy is key to well-being and relationship satisfaction among partners and that sexual satisfaction is linked to better mental health outcomes,” says Luetke.