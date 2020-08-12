FDA: Pfizer COVID Vaccine Effective After One Dose

TUESDAY, Dec. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- New data released Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee suggest that Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine works well protecting recipients against COVID-19.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization, CNBC reported.

According to the FDA, the data from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials were "consistent" with the agency's recommendations for an emergency use authorization. The data show that the vaccine provides protection after the first dose and that two doses are "highly effective" in preventing COVID-19.

"As such, FDA has determined that the Sponsor has provided adequate information to ensure the vaccine's quality and consistency for authorization of the product under an EUA," the agency said.

Today, the United Kingdom began inoculating its citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The United States is expected to decide on the emergency approval of the vaccine before the end of the week, CNBC reported.