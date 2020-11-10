Will December's COVID-19 Crush Overwhelm Hospitals?

Dec. 8, 2020 -- At the University Medical Center in El Paso, TX, a tent city is rising from the parking lot to handle the massive influx of COVID-19 patients.

In Wisconsin, an alternate care facility has opened at State Fair Park near Milwaukee to take overflow hospital patients from across the state, and the Mayo Clinic Health System has paused non-emergency procedures to free up staff for coronavirus cases.

Rhode Island became the first state to declare that all of its hospitals are “at capacity” this week and has turned to field hospitals, and medical centers across the country are hauling in mobile refrigerated morgues to store coronavirus deaths.

As the nation enters a frightening new phase of the COVID-19 crisis, hospitals and care facilities are grappling with tremendous spikes in new patients, and the CDC reported the coronavirus hospitalization rate is at an all-time high.

A record 102,148 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the U.S. as of Monday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, which monitors CDC and hospital data across the country.

“The overall weekly hospitalization rate is at its highest point in the pandemic, with steep increases in individuals aged 65 years and older,” the CDC noted in its weekly “COVIDView” summary of cases. “Hospitalization rates for the most recent week are also expected to increase as additional data are reported.”

Infectious disease specialists say these ominous trends and projections suggest the worst is yet to come. A new surge in infections could further swamp hospitals across the country before the expected rollout of new vaccines begins in the weeks ahead.

“I think it is inevitable that this is just going to get worse before it gets better,” says Amesh Adalja, MD, an emerging infectious diseases specialist with the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

“People traveled a lot for Thanksgiving, [so] we will start to see the results of that, possibly by the end of this week, as people start getting into their incubation period and start developing symptoms and get tested.”

Leana Wen, MD, an emergency doctor and public health policy professor at George Washington University, agrees. She fears the next few weeks will bring a dangerous new peak in COVID-19 cases and hospitals will face the brunt of it.