COVID Leads to Heartbreaking Letters to Santa

Dec. 11, 2020 -- For more than a century, children across the country have sent letters to Santa Claus through the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa program. But this holiday season, those letters look a lot different.

Countless children have written Santa about the coronavirus pandemic, with some simply begging for an end to the virus and nothing else, according to photocopies shared to the USPS website.

“Dear Santa, I don't want anything for Christmas, but I would like to ask you if you can do me a favor,” a little boy named Jonah wrote. “Can you please find a cure for COVID-19 and give it to us to save the world. Thank you."

"Dear Santa, I don't want anything for Christmas, but I would like to ask you if you can do me a favor," a little boy named Jonah wrote. "Can you please find a cure for COVID-19 and give it to us to save the world. Thank you."

“This year has been tough on all of us due to COVID-19,” wrote 13-year-old Kimberly. “My stepdad is the only [one] working and because of COVID-19 he had to stop working full time. Now he is working less because of COVID, and all the money he gets is for paying the rent and the bills,” she continued. “I really hope you can help my family and I. I know it’s a lot but I really believe in you.”

“I’m sorry if I’ve been bad,” another little girl in Massachusetts confessed to Santa. “It’s really hard because of COVID-19, and online school (school in general). I’m trying to be good. Hope you understand.”

Andy, a 5-year-old in California, asked Santa for a Nintendo Switch to share with his little brother -- and for life to get back to normal. “I know it is a lot of money so it’s OK if we don’t get one,” he wrote. “Thank you, Santa! I wish COVID was over so we can hug.”

Many more children have written St. Nick asking for world peace and masks, among other things.

“COVID-19 resulted in job losses, temporary unemployment, and, sadly, the loss of family and friends,” Kim Frum, USPS senior public relations representative, told WebMD. “Couple that with devastation from natural disasters, and it’s easy to see why [the] USPS Operation Santa program is more important than ever.”