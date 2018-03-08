Public Information Lacking Amid COVID Vaccine Push

Dec. 15, 2020 -- Gen. Gus Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, has been planning for months to rush the first shipment of vaccines against COVID-19 from manufacturing sites and into the arms of Americans at risk.

It is a massive logistics operation, the kind our military is good at handling. The vaccines must be kept cold -- in some cases at subzero temperatures -- throughout their shipping and distribution. Perna has a plan for that. They have to go to urban sites and rural hospitals, places that have paved roads and those that don’t. Perna has planned for all that, too.

“At the end of the day, we have an excellent plan that has been well-coordinated, well-synchronized, and well-rehearsed, and well-collaborated with everybody from the total government through commercial industry down to the governors at the states. I am very confident in it,” he said in a Dec. 12 news briefing.

What the federal government has not planned for is vaccine hesitancy, stoked -- in large part -- by social media.

On Dec. 4, for example, Candace Owens, a conservative author and political activist with more than 2 million followers on Twitter, posted a clip of an anti-vaccination rally in London where the crowd sings “stick the vaccine up your a**.” It was liked more than 71,000 times and retweeted more than 20,000 times.

That Google and YouTube outage the morning of Monday, Dec. 14? It was caused by microchips in the new Pfizer vaccine using up internet bandwidth, according to several posters on Twitter.

On Facebook, a viral post, which has since been removed by the site, falsely claimed the Pfizer vaccine could sterilize women. On Friday, FDA officials presented data showing that 23 women had gotten pregnant in the Pfizer vaccine trial -- 12 in the vaccine group and 11 in the placebo group. These pregnancies began after vaccination since women were screened for pregnancy before the trial and excluded if they were, a fact that further disproves this particular theory.

“I’m really, really worried about it,” says Joe Smyser, PhD, the CEO of the nonprofit Public Good Projects. Smyser has been watching internet chatter about the COVID vaccines for months now through a tool he built called Project VCTR, which stands for Vaccine Communication Tracking and Response. Through VCTR’s dashboards, it is possible to see the conversation about vaccines in real time, including how many people are posting, what they’re talking about, and who the biggest influencers are.