COVID-19 Vaccines 101: FAQ

Dec. 16, 2020 -- With shipments of one COVID-19 vaccine underway, another shipping possibly within the next week, and even more on the way, everyone has questions. Among them:
What is a vaccine?
A vaccine is a substance that stimulates your immune system to make antibodies -- blood proteins produced in response to a foreign substance -- as it would if you were exposed to the actual disease. After vaccination, you develop immunity to the disease, so you are protected from getting sick if you get infected.
Are eggs involved in the making of the COVID vaccines?
Unlike some other vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines viewed as frontrunners do not use eggs to make them.
How do the vaccines work?
The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna use a technique known as mRNA, or messenger RNA. These vaccines "give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the 'spike protein,' " according to the CDC. This protein is found on the surface of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Once these vaccine instructions, or mRNA, are injected, your cells use it to make the spike protein; then the instructions are broken down and eliminated. The protein piece is displayed on the cell surface, triggering our immune system to make antibodies against it, just as it would if it were exposed to the real coronavirus that causes COVID-19. In this way, the body learns how to protect itself when and if the real virus shows up.
The mRNA vaccines don't use the live virus that causes COVID-19, nor does the mRNA get into the cell's nucleus, which is where our DNA (genetic material) is stored.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus, the adenovirus, taken from chimpanzees. The adenovirus is genetically altered so it can’t reproduce itself. The vaccine is combined with genes of the spike protein to trigger production of antibodies against it, which allows the immune system to destroy the COVID-causing virus.
How many doses do you need?
Two doses are needed for each of the three “frontrunner” vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer.
What is the interval between doses?
For the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, the two doses are given 4 weeks apart. For Pfizer's vaccine, the two doses are given 3 weeks apart.
What happens if you don't take the second dose?
Protection is assumed to be less. In data that Moderna submitted to the FDA before its Dec. 17 review for its request for emergency use authorization, for instance, its analysis suggested that the first dose provides protection from getting COVID-19, but the data did not allow for a “firm conclusion," the FDA says.
After the required doses, how long until it takes effect and provides protection?
That happens “about a week after the second dose," says Naor Bar-Zeev, PhD, an associate professor of international health and vaccinology and deputy director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
How well do the vaccines work?
Overall, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95% effective. AstraZeneca's is about 70% overall, but that protection was found to be higher in some groups.
How long does the protection last?
Because the vaccines are new, this is not yet known for sure. Based on other viruses that are similar to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccines that are shown to be highly effective might protect people for a few years, says Paul Offit, MD, director of the Vaccine Education Center and a professor of pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. That's an educated guess based on his expertise and known facts about the virus that causes COVID-19.
What about side effects?
People should expect to have some side effects, similar to what some people report after getting a flu vaccine, according to experts meeting recently with the CDC. These experts said to expect temporary side effects such as soreness in your arm where you got the shot, fatigue, body aches, and perhaps a fever.
At least two people getting the Pfizer vaccine in the U.K. had severe allergic reactions, promoting the British government to tell those prone to anaphylaxis-like reactions not to take it.
As for serious side effects, it's too soon to know about rare side effects, says Bar-Zeev. That is because phase III trials do not supply enough information about rare side effects. That will become evident, if it occurs, as more people are vaccinated. Even so, Bar-Zeev says it's not a reason to avoid the vaccine.
As millions of doses are distributed, if there are very rare side effects, they are expected to show up in a very short time frame, Offit says.
After the FDA's emergency authorization (EUA) is granted, are the vaccines still tracked?
Yes. The FDA expects the manufacturers to continue their clinical trials to find out more about how safe and effective they are, and pursue full FDA approval or licensure. The EUA, which is different from FDA approval, is based on the FDA's evaluation of available evidence, assessing risks and benefits. It issues the EUA if the benefit-risk balance is favorable.
Do the COVID vaccines not only keep the person from getting sick, but also from spreading the virus if exposed?
That is not yet known. As more data and monitoring are done, experts will be able to find out if a vaccinated person, if exposed to the virus, can still spread it even if they don't get the disease themselves, says Bar-Zeev of Johns Hopkins.
Are the vaccines free?
Yes, for patients, but the health care providers will bill insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare, or tap federal funds for the uninsured. In one estimate, the cost per dose was $37 for Moderna's vaccine, $20 for Pfizer's, and $4 for AstraZeneca’s.
Will it be possible to choose which vaccine you prefer?
In general, it does not matter, since once a vaccine gets the FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA), they all work. And even as more vaccines become authorized and available, you may have only one choice.
If a vaccine needs two doses, can you switch to another vaccine for the second one?
No. Experts advise staying with the same vaccine for both. That's true even for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which use the same general approach yet are different.
How much of the population is likely to get vaccinated?
It's not possible to say, although surveys have cited a problem with “'vaccine hesitancy," even among health care workers. But that may change. "I think this will be a desired vaccine," Offit says.
How much of the population needs to be vaccinated for so-called herd immunity?
"Herd protection is not a goal of the initial rounds of vaccine deployment," Bar-Zeev says. "Only once population-wide vaccination is a reality would herd protection be even considered."
After I get vaccinated, do I still have to wear a mask?
Yes. Even after vaccination increases, say Bar-Zeev and other experts, preventive behaviors will still be needed. "The ability to reduce transmission will require not just high vaccine uptake, but ongoing social distancing and masks," he says. And herd protection may require high rates of vaccination in groups that are themselves at low risk, he says, “so [that] raises ethical questions."
When can we expect to get vaccinated?
That depends on many things, including age, medical risks, and your living and working arrangements. Health care workers are being vaccinated first, followed by residents of long-term care facilities, based on CDC recommendations.
As the vaccine supply increases, the experts on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the CDC, will expand the groups recommended for vaccination. Ultimately, it is up to each state to determine its priority list for vaccination.
By April, the “ordinary" person should be able to get the first dose, infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Nov. 30.