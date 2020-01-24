FDA Authorizes Use of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Dec. 18, 2020 -- As expected, the FDA granted Moderna an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, doubling the number of vaccine doses expected to be available in the coming days for distribution nationwide.

There is one final step -- the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will need to recommend its use, as it did 2 days after the Pfizer vaccine received its EUA on Dec. 10.

The EUA for the Moderna vaccine is "a major milestone in trying to contain this pandemic," Hana Mohammed El Sahly, MD, told Medscape Medical News.

Scaling up distribution of the two vaccine products will come next.

"Even under less emergent conditions, sometimes making sure people who need to get a vaccine can be hard. I hope the media attention around this will make more people aware that there are vaccines that might help them,"

said El Sahly, chair of the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC).

The emergency authorization for the Moderna vaccine follows a review by the independent committee on Thursday, which voted to 20 to 1 with one abstention to recommend the authorization..

Emergency approval of a second COVID-19 vaccine "is great – we need all the tools we can to fight this pandemic. The early data coming from Moderna looks good, and I agree with the FDA that an EUA is indicated," Stephen Schrantz, MD, infectious disease specialist and assistant professor of Medicine at UChicago Medicine, told Medscape.

"It's incumbent upon all us health care professionals to put ourselves out there as supporting this vaccine and supporting people getting it," Schrantz said. "We want to make sure people who are on the fence understand this is a safe vaccine that has been vetted appropriately through the FDA and through phase III clinical trials.

"I know the critical role physicians play as vaccine influencers," American Medical Association President Susan Bailey, MD, said during a Dec. 14 webinar for journalists. "We have to continue to do what physicians have always done. Review the evidence and trust the science. Lives are at stake."