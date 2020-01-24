President of France Has Coronavirus

Dec. 17, 2020 -- President Emmanuel Macron of France has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

"This diagnosis was established after a RT-PCR test that was carried out as soon as the first symptoms appeared," according to a statement from the president's office. It didn't describe the symptoms or when they first appeared, The New York Times reported.

Macron, 42, will work in isolation for the next seven days, according to the statement. The country's prime minister, Jean Castex, will also work from isolation because of his recent proximity with Macron, officials said.

A number of other world leaders have been infected with the new coronavirus, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, The Times reported.