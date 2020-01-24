Most Americans Oppose COVID Vaccine Mandates





FRIDAY, Dec. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Though many Americans would support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a Gallup survey finds there is no clear majority in favor of it.

The Gallup Panel conducted the online survey of 2,730 U.S. adults between Sept. 14 and 27.

Nearly 49% of respondents said they would "accept" a state mandate requiring children to be vaccinated in order to attend school. But support fell to 41% when respondents were asked about a state vaccine mandate for all adults.

"The low acceptability of COVID-19 mandates suggests that broad mandates should be a last resort," said survey leader Emily Largent, a professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Largent said the survey suggests a mandate should be considered only "if the pandemic continues to rage, and if efforts to increase vaccine access and to engage in public health messaging prove unsuccessful in achieving the level of vaccine uptake necessary for community immunity."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's senior official for infectious diseases, has said at least 75% of people would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

The new report was published online Dec. 18 in JAMA Network Open.

Among the survey respondents, 88% were white and 54% were men. Democrats made up 41%; Republicans, 31%; and Independents, 25%. About 58% of respondents had a college degree.

In response to a series of vaccine-related questions, 61% said they would probably get vaccinated. But percentages varied widely by political affiliation, with 77% of Democrats saying they planned to get the shot, compared with 44% of Republicans and 58% of Independents.

The survey also revealed a sharp racial divide: 64% of white participants said they would get the COVID-19 shot, compared to 44% of Black respondents.

While vaccine mandates for adults are legal in the United States, more adults (45%) opposed a state vaccine requirement than considered them acceptable (41%). That dynamic flipped with respect to employer-enforced mandates: 48% were for them, 38% were not.