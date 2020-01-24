Poll: Mask Wearing Declines Even as COVID Spreads

By Ernie Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Despite more Americans saying they know someone who's been sickened or even died from COVID-19, there's been a decline in the percentage who say they always wear a mask when they leave their home.

Two-thirds (66%) of U.S. adults surveyed in a new HealthDay/Harris Poll said they "always" donned a mask when leaving their home and weren't able to socially distance, compared with 72% in a poll conducted in October. The proportion of Americans who now say they wear a mask outside the home is edging closer to the 61% reported in an August survey conducted by The Harris Poll.

The new poll of 2,027 adults aged 18 and older was conducted online from Dec. 8 to 10 by The Harris Poll.

The decline in mask wearing is surprising, given that the same poll finds the proportion of Americans with a direct connection to COVID-19 is on the rise.

Close to two-thirds of U.S. adults (63%) said they or someone they know (including acquaintances) had been hospitalized due to, or passed away from, COVID-19, and half (50%) said they had direct experience with COVID-19. That includes:

Having personally had (9%) or been hospitalized (5%) due to COVID-19.

Residing in a household with someone who had it (8%).

Having a close friend/family member/loved one outside of their household who had it (42%), was hospitalized (23%), or passed away (16%).

Overall, more than two in five U.S. adults (43%) now know someone who has been hospitalized or passed away due to COVID-19.

"As COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. continue to rise, our current survey data put this harrowing reality into further perspective," said Kathy Steinberg, vice president of research for public release at The Harris Poll.

"The majority of Americans have close connection to the serious impacts of the virus, as 43% know someone who has been hospitalized or passed away from COVID-19, which is up from 36% just two months ago in October," she noted.