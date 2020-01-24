From Public to Personal: Pandemic Lessons Learned

Dec. 23, 2020 -- What are the most critical lessons of the coronavirus crisis? WebMD asked health experts on the front lines of the nation’s COVID-19 response effort to weigh in on this question and to reflect on how the crisis has affected them personally. Their answers provide insights into the pandemic’s impact. Almost all of them have worked long hours. Some lost loved ones. Others went through life-changing milestones. Here’s what they had to say.

Francis Collins, MD, director of the National Institutes of Health Biggest lesson: “It has taught us that we can bring scientists together from all sectors in new and creative collaborative arrangements and get things done a lot faster than people might have thought possible before this came about." Personal impacts: “I have been probably working 90 to 100 hours a week since March to try to spearhead all of the components of this that NIH can bring to the table, in diagnostics and therapeutics and vaccines. And I’ve been doing almost all of that from my rather cramped home office about 4 miles from NIH in order to try the model of keeping safe by teleworking. “Yeah, I’ve turned into a hermit, and not by choice! And that has included all kinds of social occasions I would normally enjoy, passing up family gatherings that would have happened for summer vacations, or Thanksgiving, or pretty soon for Christmas. So, yeah, it has transformed my life experience. “But I’m not complaining. It is also a great opportunity to be able to bring the full power of science to bear on a crisis that we have not really seen anything like for 100 years. So I’m glad to be able to be part of that.”