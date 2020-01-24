Eviction Bans Keep Renters Home, Curb COVID Spread

Dec. 28, 2020 -- Millions of Americans have struggled to pay their rent since the pandemic started, as the economic crisis brought pay cuts, furloughs, and job losses, adding insult to the coronavirus nightmare. Tenants are being evicted; some end up living in crowded homeless shelters or couch-surfing with family members or friends.

The Eviction Lab at Princeton University estimates there have been more than 150,000 evictions during the pandemic in the 27 cities it tracks.

“I spoke with one woman living with her 12-year-old daughter in an apartment who let a friend who had nowhere else to stay sleep in her living room. She is concerned about the risk of COVID-19 -- anytime you add a new member to your household, there’s an added risk,” says Danya Keene, PhD, an assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, CT.

Living in crowded situations also makes it harder to comply with public health measures like social distancing, hand-washing, and quarantining.

“There is no question that evicting people during a pandemic is willfully placing millions of adults and children in severe jeopardy. Allowing evictions to continue not only threatens their health and safety, but endangers every individual they come into contact with,” says Emily Benfer, a visiting law professor at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. Benfer co-authored a new paper with Keene that will be published in the Journal of Urban Health on the relationship between housing, eviction, and COVID-19 transmission.

Those most at risk for eviction are Black and Latino people, who were nearly twice as likely to report a wage or job loss as whites in April. They also were less likely to have 3 months of income saved to cover emergencies than whites, according to Pew Research Center surveys.

And people of color already faced discriminatory housing policies and a crisis in affordable housing.

“The people with the highest risk of eviction also have the highest risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 due to existing health conditions,” says Benfer.