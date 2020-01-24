Making Boredom Help You Thrive During COVID-19

Dec. 28, 2020 -- Blake Guntharp fights boredom every day.

The 23-year-old lives in Pontotoc, MS, not far from the University of Mississippi, where in May he graduated with biology and psychology degrees. He enjoyed substituting as a high school science teacher, but that ended.

He compares himself to being on a hamster wheel as he tries to figure out what to do next in his life in a state with 7% unemployment. His circle of friends shrank because of graduation and COVID precautions. He only rarely sees the friends who mask and socialize safely.

“Boredom is very real to me every day and has been since the beginning of the pandemic,” he says. “From what I see on TikTok, a lot of people are bored too, but it’s also leading them to find more meaning in the day-to-day, to develop a new skill, or find a way to enjoy the alone time.”

He’s tried, too. He gave up on knitting, but finally finished cross-stitching a “Welcome” sampler from his mom after she got bored with it. He has two screenplays in process. He listened to music and podcasts that interested him and some that didn’t. Goat yoga (where you do yoga among -- and in tandem with -- actual goats) was fun but too far away. He made terrariums and the plants died; Japanese bamboo painting didn’t cut it either. Perhaps most telling are the self-help books that are only partly read.

“I’ve been sticking with journaling and yoga lately, and that’s been empowering,” Guntharp says. “I know from teaching that I can stick with what I’m doing and quell the boredom when I have a meaningful result.”

Pandemics breed boredom for many. And for some people, boredom leads to risk-taking that can spread disease. But no matter how bored you are, psychologists say, understanding boredom can help anyone survive the current pandemic.

“Boredom is crucial in human life,” says Corinna S. Martarelli, PhD, a researcher and assistant professor at the Swiss Distance University Institute. “Boredom triggers exploration behavior. Without it, human beings would remain in known environments and not explore new situations.”

But how can anyone explore when a deadly virus has us distanced from other humans? The key is recognizing how boredom-prone you are, and tapping another internal source: self-control, or willpower.