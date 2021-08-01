COVID Stressing the Nation’s Stress Therapy System

The DC-based doctor says the trauma is only worsened when you or someone you know or love actually gets COVID-19, as her husband did in November. “The anxiety of having it in your home is intense. You have no idea if your loved one will experience minor symptoms, end up in the hospital, or die. You also worry about who else you might have infected without knowing it. The ripple effects are huge."

With more than 21 million cases confirmed in the United States, these fears are widespread.

Having this level of fear, vulnerability and uncertainty hang over our heads for months takes a toll that has vast amounts of people needing professional mental health support. But that help can be hard to find for a variety of reasons.

“That's one of the hardest things about seeking mental health care. When we need it, we're often emotionally and mentally overwhelmed and unable to find it,” says Lynn Bufka, PhD, senior director of practice transformation and quality at the American Psychological Association, and a licensed clinical psychologist who sees patients in Maryland.

“Add to that, right now, the sources of support we normally rely on like friends and family are likely socially distant because of the pandemic and may also be equally overwhelmed, stressed, struggling, and unable to help like they typically do. Our capacity to cope is stretched pretty thin right now.”

There are often financial barriers, too. Mental health services often aren’t covered by insurance, and getting help is generally pricey. A session of therapy costs $65 to $250 in the U.S., but most people pay between $100 and $200 per session.

Mental health professionals in the U.S. are also stretched quite thin now. “We have our members telling us that they are busier now than they have been and that they have more referrals than they know what to do with,” Bufka says. “People are seeking help everywhere. There are waitlists, and it’s very hard to keep up with the demand right now.”

There were shortages of mental health professionals before the pandemic. Data shows there were 30 psychologists and 15 psychiatrists per every 100,000 people in the U.S., and in some places, that radio dropped to just one professional for every 30,000 people. (That’s compared to nearly 280 doctors in general per 100,000 people in the United States). Data from Mental Health America also shows almost a quarter (22.3%) of all adults with a mental illness say they aren’t able to get the treatment they need. That number has stayed steady since 2011.

Bufka says there’s no doubt the search for mental health help is complicated by the fact that providers aren’t always where the need is. “We know that there are many more mental health providers on the coasts than in the middle of the country; and in the South, there are fewer than say in other parts of the country. But that doesn't mean the need is less in those parts of the country,” she says.