Most Wuhan COVID Survivors Still Have Health Issues

MONDAY, Jan. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Concerns about "long-haul" symptoms in COVID-19 survivors may be reignited by a new study: It finds that 3 out of 4 patients from Wuhan, China -- where the pandemic originated -- were still suffering at least one lingering health problem six months later.

The study from China involved more than 1,700 patients first diagnosed with the virus in Wuhan between January and May, and then followed to June and September.

Researchers report that 76% of these patients had at least one symptom six months after symptoms began.

The most common symptoms were fatigue or muscle weakness (63%) along with trouble sleeping (26%) and anxiety or depression (23%).

"Because COVID-19 is such a new disease, we are only beginning to understand some of its long-term effects on patients' health," said researcher Dr. Bin Cao, from the National Center for Respiratory Medicine at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Capital Medical University, both in Beijing. His team published the findings in The Lancet journal Jan. 8.

"Our analysis indicates that most patients continue to live with at least some of the effects of the virus after leaving the hospital, and highlights a need for post-discharge care, particularly for those who experience severe infections," Cao said in a journal news release. "Our work also underscores the importance of conducting longer follow-up studies in larger populations in order to understand the full spectrum of effects that COVID-19 can have on people."

People who had been severely ill with COVID-19 more often had impaired lung function, as well as abnormalities seen in chest X-rays, which could indicate organ damage, six months after symptoms began, the Chinese researchers said.

Kidneys were also often affected. Based on lab tests, about 13% of patients who'd had normal kidney function while they'd been hospitalized showed reduced kidney function after they'd recovered from COVID-19, the researchers said.

One U.S. expert said post-COVID-19 "recovery" remains an ongoing, unfolding story.

"'Long COVID' is an evolving syndrome. Although the constellation of earlier associated symptoms is fairly well described, little is known about long-term outcomes," said Dr. Thomas Gut, associate chair of medicine at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. And he's seen similar issues among patients at his hospital.