Experts Call for Better Masks As Pandemic Rolls On

Jan. 19, 2021 -- Abraar Karan, MD, has been treating COVID-19 patients for 10 months. In that time, he hasn’t gotten the virus, and he credits his N95 mask for protecting him.

“I’ve seen more COVID patients than I can count since March, and I get tested regularly, and I’ve not tested positive. I want others to have that kind of protection, too,” says Karan, an internal medicine doctor at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

But N95 masks are in short supply, and Karan says he’s frustrated that high-filtration, or hi-fi, masks aren’t available for the public nearly 1 year into the coronavirus pandemic. Karan recently co-authored an op-ed highlighting his concerns and calling for a national initiative to make masks with higher filtration easier to get -- even having the government send them to people’s homes.

The issue is as relevant today as it was a year ago when the first cases of the coronavirus were identified in the United States. A study released Tuesday in The Lancet found that a 10% increase in mask-wearing makes it 3 times as likely that the coronavirus spread slows.

He says the U.S. needs a more coordinated effort to do two things: protect those wearing masks from getting the virus, and prevent those who have the virus from emitting the droplets and aerosols that spread COVID-19, especially when they’re asymptomatic and don’t know they’re infected.

With a mask that has good enough filtration for personal protection & source control— you are functionally a dead end for the virus.



Either you no longer transmit it onwards or you never get infected, ideally the latter. And regardless of variants, Hi-Fi masks protect you. — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) January 16, 2021

“We've been saying wear a mask, wear a mask. Well, we're now 10 months into this, and we are still just telling people to wear masks that are OK, but they're not the best protection that we can get. We already know that N95-level protection is out there and it is the best,” Karan says. “There is a supply issue -- so fix it.”

Karan says many other countries are taking steps to get better masks to their citizens. In Austria, the government says it will distribute free FFP2 masks (their equivalent of N95s) this month to people over the age of 65. Karan isn’t the only one with this idea. Researchers recently raised the question in The Atlantic, too -- pointing out that cloth masks were supposed to be a “stopgap measure” in the U.S. and that other countries have done far more to get better masks into the hands of their people. Examples include Hong Kong giving lab-tested six-layer masks to the public, Taiwan boosting its mask production to get more high-quality masks to people on a weekly basis, and Germany now requiring people to wear higher-grade masks.