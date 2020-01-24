COVID, Politics Make Dry January Harder Than Ever

Jan. 22, 2021 -- In January 2020, Sarah Moran tried Dry January -- the trendy monthlong abstinence campaign. “I did it for a reset, after all the indulging from the holidays,” says the Chicago-based food sales rep. “And I did accomplish that.”

But this year, both the motivation and the reset proved more challenging. From the deadly pandemic to the cratered economy to the toxic political campaign season, laying off alcohol was more of a struggle.

“This whole past year, with COVID and the economy and everything going on in the world, it was really hard to not sit down and have a drink at the end of every day,” she says. “It was getting to the point where I was looking forward to it. I’d think, ‘It’s only 4, there’s still another hour until I can get a glass of wine.’”

So she and her husband decided to try Dry January again. They made it until Wednesday, Jan. 6, the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“By 7 that night, I had the worst tension headache. I thought, ‘If there’s any day it’s OK to have a drink, it’s going to be today,’” she says.

She told her husband she was pouring a drink. He joined her.

Moran and her husband were far from alone. In the days after the attack, social media was filled with posts from people announcing their Dry January fails. U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat from Philadelphia, tweeted: “So is an armed insurrection at your workplace a legitimate enough reason to break Dry January? Asking for a friend.” Actor Zach Braff tweeted a photo of a martini, captioned, “Dry January’s not working out.” On Instagram, the hashtag #dryjanuaryfail has nearly 7,000 posts. Even the official James Bond Twitter account got in on the action.