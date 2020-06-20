Life After COVID: A Long Road to Recovery

Jan. 25, 2021 -- This month marks a year since the CDC first told us that a 35-year-old man in Washington state had tested positive for a new coronavirus after returning from a trip home to see his family in Wuhan, China.

The announcement was the barest hint of the disruptions that were coming: Business and school closures, stay-at-home orders, face masks, curfews, social distancing, remote work, empty grocery store shelves, the disturbing lack of essential protective supplies, a health care system overwhelmed by emergencies and abandoned for routine care, mobile morgues, evictions. Whole industries paused --conventions, concerts, sports, tourism, restaurants, movies, ­­theaters.

Currently, the U.S. accounts for 25% of the world’s known COVID cases, with nearly 25 million identified here and more than 400,000 Americans dead.

Those deaths have unleashed a tsunami of grief. A recent study by researchers at Penn State University found that every person who dies of COVID leaves nine others grieving for their loss.

I was reading a poignant excerpt RE #trauma #COVID and #healthcare worker's "lasting scars" "They suffer the moral injury of fighting the virus while others party travel and call it a hoax" -Kaiser ID

That's the realest mess ever. I'm mad all the time now. :(#MedTwitter #RN — Serena Meyer RN, IBCLC (@Vanishingword) January 4, 2021

Thousands who have recovered from their infections are living with symptoms that don’t seem to be going away.

The pandemic has widened racial and economic fault lines, with Blacks, Latinos, and Native Americans 4 times as likely as whites to be hospitalized from COVID, and about twice as likely to die from it, according to the CDC.

Experts will study the impacts of this time in our lives for years, perhaps decades. In the near term, at least, it’s clear the pandemic has been a seismic event, even for people who’ve managed not to catch the virus.

“The thing of it is that this is actually is a life-changing event. I don't mean for just us personally. I mean for the planet. And it's going to be a long time before things return to whatever it is that we envision is normal,” says Irwin Redlener, MD, a doctor who directs the pandemic resource and response initiative at Columbia University in New York City.

How long before we recover? And what will that recovery look like? Will we ever get back to where we once were, or at least to the paths we thought we were on?

“The timeline is going to be long, and it’s going to be bumpy,” Redlener says. “And the question, ‘When do we get back to normal life?’ In some aspects, never. We won't be seeing in our lifetimes -- most of us -- a total return to an environment where we're not worried about, you know, new infections,” he says.