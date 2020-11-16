COVID Antibody Treatments Exceed Expectations

By Ernie Mundell and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporters

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There's some much-needed good news on both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

On the treatment front, promising new data on two coronavirus antibody cocktails suggests these therapies can keep patients out of the hospital and even prevent illness altogether in some people.



And in terms of prevention, on Tuesday Israel reported a sharp drop in new COVID-19 infections after more than 40 percent of its population received just one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Even stronger results were seen in those who had gotten their second shot, as Israel -- a leader in delivering vaccine to its people -- becomes an international test case for vaccine effectiveness, The New York Times reported.

The good news continued later in the day, when President Joe Biden announced a deal to buy 200 million more doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna. Those additional shipments won't come until the summer, the Associated Press reported.

As for the antibody cocktails, they showed more mettle against COVID-19 than expected in early trial results.

On Tuesday, Eli Lilly said that its two-antibody combo reduced the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness and hospitalization because of their age or other health conditions, the AP reported. All 10 deaths seen in the study were among those receiving placebo, not the antibody cocktail.

At the same time, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported preliminary results from an ongoing study that indicated its antibody cocktail prevented symptomatic infections in housemates of someone with COVID-19. Instead of an IV drip, the drug was given as multiple shots, which will make the treatment easier to deliver, the AP said.

Neither report has been published or subjected to peer review, and the Regeneron data is based on only one quarter of the patients in its study, the AP reported.

U.S. regulators have allowed emergency use of some Lilly and Regeneron antibodies for mild or moderate COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalization as research on the treatments continued. Now, both companies are asking regulators to expand authorization of their drugs based on the new findings, the AP said.