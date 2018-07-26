Moral Injury: Pandemic’s Fallout for Health Care Workers

Feb. 1, 2021 -- In his 17 years as a doctor, Matthew Heinz, MD, had never gotten a telephone call like the one from his hospital in Tucson, AZ. Late one night in December, a hospital supervisor called to tell him that five COVID patients were in distress. All of them needed a higher level of care, four of them urgently. But only one bed was available for the level of care they needed. “You pick,” she told Heinz.

“It’s something I have never anticipated having to do,” he says in retrospect. “I was never, ever called upon to make such an important decision so quickly. I was frustrated, and it’s heartbreaking. But you don’t have time to dwell on that. I had to sit there and think about … who would be first, second. … No, I thought, this is not what I signed up for.”

While burnout is often used to describe the effects of all this ongoing stress among health care workers battling the pandemic, mental health experts have recently begun to say that a better description is moral trauma -- and that this moral trauma is so long-lasting and pervasive, it actually becomes moral injury.

Originally used to describe what soldiers experience in wartime, moral injury in health care began to be applied to health care even before the pandemic, says Wendy Dean, MD, a psychiatrist and the president and co-founder of Moral Injury of Healthcare, a nonprofit devoted to reframe clinician distress as moral injury -- and to work to improve the source of it, which she and others say is the health care system itself.

“We came onto the pandemic already with distress, and the pandemic hit on top -- an acute layer of distress,” Dean says.

“Moral injury of avoidable harm to health and social care workers cuts deep and scars will persist as scars of the first world war lingered. Reflect on that when you are next tempted to prod ‘our healthcare heroes’ into harm’s way with self-serving cheers” https://t.co/x3PLUYWw6H — Neil Clements Esq. (@sentientboomer) January 30, 2021

Consuelo Vargas can relate. A registered nurse for 15 years, she works in the emergency room at the John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago. Early on in the pandemic, when there wasn’t enough protective personal equipment (PPE) for staff, she walked by a room in the ER and saw a colleague doing compressions on a man thought to have COVID and in cardiac arrest.