Tampa’s Mayor vs. a Covid-Era Super Bowl

By Phil Galewitz, Kaiser Health News

Monday, February 01, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- With its lively music scene and Ybor City historical district full of bars and restaurants, Tampa has a nightlife hard to beat anywhere in Florida.

The city will have a big reason to party on Sunday — as the site of Super Bowl LV and the first city to host its own football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the championship game.

The expected arrival of thousands of exuberant fans and the usual celebrations that mark the Super Bowl would seem to be a logistical headache for Mayor Jane Castor, who sought unsuccessfully last year to close bars in the city to stop the spread of covid-19 and has clashed with the state’s Republican governor about the wisdom of rapidly opening up.

But 11 months into the pandemic, she feels the city and the National Football League have learned enough to hold the event safely — though it will not be exactly normal.

“We are climbing up on the world stage and one thing I can guarantee you is Tampa Bay is going to dance like we’ve never danced before,” she said at a recent press conference. “We are making sure this is a safe event for everyone.”

Castor said she supports the NFL’s decision to allow 22,000 spectators at the Super Bowl — including 7,500 health workers who have received both doses of the vaccine. The Raymond James Stadium in Tampa has a capacity of 75,000. During the regular season, the stadium allowed about 14,000 fans.

And she said she is pleased the NFL and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee limited official events connected with the game to outdoor activities. The Super Bowl Experience, a seven-day event that includes live music, food, beverages and football themed activities, is being held at multiple parks along the 2.7-mile Tampa Riverwalk.

Nonetheless, the city will continue to enforce its face mask ordinance inside bars through the week, said Castor’s spokesperson. While Gov. Ron DeSantis has not allowed the local government to fine customers who don’t mask up, it can penalize business owners for failure to require patrons to wear masks.