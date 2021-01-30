‘Escape Mutations’ May Drive New COVID Resurgence

Feb. 1, 2021 -- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced Monday that the federal government was sending technical experts to help investigators in Maryland and South Carolina after those states confirmed three cases of the B.1.351 variant of the coronavirus.

B.1.351 was first identified in South Africa. The CDC and World Health Organization have called it a “variant of concern” because it has developed changes to its genetic code that make it more menacing than the original version of the virus.

None of the people who caught this version of the coronavirus had traveled, and they were not related, which shows the variant is probably already spreading from person to person in the community.

This new version of the coronavirus contains changes to the region of the spike protein that human antibodies target to fight the virus. One of these changes, known as an escape mutation, allows it to slip past some the most effective weapons we have against it -- including natural antibodies made in response to past infections and vaccines, as well as some lab-created antibody treatments.

This mutation -- E484K -- has now been found in several variants of the new coronaviruses: In addition to the P.1 variant detected in Brazil, it is also in the B.1.351 variant, and within the past few days has been detected in the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant found in the U.K.

All three of these variants of concern have now also been found in the U.S. Even with the very limited genomic surveillance in the U.S., the B.1.1.7 variant has been found in 32 states; the B.1.351 variant in two states -- Maryland and South Carolina; and the P.1 variant in Minnesota.

“Look, we’re going to find it everywhere,” says John Moore, PhD, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. “It’s going to be more widely spread than you might think.”

A new forecast from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicts a resurgence of cases in the spring. Their model estimates the U.S. could reach 654,000 deaths by May if the new B.1.351 strain takes hold and people stop wearing masks and social distancing after vaccination. More than 445,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon.