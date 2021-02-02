Sharp Drop in Heart Surgeries During the Pandemic

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporters

TUESDAY, Feb. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There has been a sharp decline in heart surgeries and an increase in heart surgery patient deaths in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers say.

An analysis of national data revealed a 53% decrease in all adult heart surgeries, including a 40% decline in non-elective heart surgeries and a 65% drop in elective heart surgeries during the pandemic, compared to 2019.

The study was led by Dr. Tom Nguyen, who directs adult cardiothoracic surgery at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He and his colleagues presented the findings Saturday at the annual meeting of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. Such research is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"The pandemic has changed the world as we know it, causing a dramatic drop in adult cardiac surgery volume and worsening patient outcomes," Nguyen said in a meeting news release.

None of this came as a surprise to Dr. Alan Hartman, who directs cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Northwell Health in Manhasset, N.Y. While COVID-19 has already killed nearly half a million Americans, "buried in those COVID deaths are cardiovascular deaths -- both from the direct effects of a devastating virus preying on a compromised host and by indirect effects, by discouraging people from seeking or acting upon lifesaving medical care needed for cardiovascular disease," Hartman said. He wasn't involved in the new study.

The UCSF team looked at 2020 data from two major databases, involving more than 717,000 adult cardiac surgery patients and over 20 million people with COVID-19.

"Our research also analyzed data by regions, to get an idea of how specific areas did during the COVID pandemic," Nguyen said.

Regionally, some of the largest decreases in heart surgeries occurred in the mid-Atlantic area (New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania) -- a 71% drop overall, the researchers found. There were 75% fewer elective cases reported, and 59% fewer non-elective (emergency) cases. The New England region was also severely hit, with a 63% overall decrease in heart surgeries.