Sick With COVID, Many Unable to Isolate at Home

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If there is one thing the coronavirus pandemic has taught people, it is that how much living space you have matters when you or someone you love falls ill with COVID-19.

But a new survey shows that the very group most vulnerable to infection may have precious little room in which to safely weather the illness: 1 in 5 older Americans can't isolate in their home when infected with the coronavirus.

The researchers also found that older Blacks and Hispanics, who tend to have poorer health and lower incomes, are even less likely to have space at home to remain isolated.

Nearly a third of Hispanic respondents (31%) said they didn't have isolation space, compared with 25% of Black respondents and 14% of white respondents, according to a University of Michigan online poll of more than 2,000 adults, aged 50 to 80.

People with household incomes under $30,000 were more than twice as likely as those with incomes over $100,000 to lack isolation space.

People who live in apartments were over two times more likely than those who live in single-family detached homes to have no place to isolate.

Isolating people who are infected with the coronavirus is critical to preventing others in the same living space from getting sick, the researchers noted.

This is especially important in homes with people who are at higher risk, such as those older than 50; with underlying conditions such as obesity, diabetes and lung disease, and with weakened immune systems.

People with COVID-19 should isolate in a separate room and use a separate bathroom if possible, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

"Research has proven that COVID-19 can spread easily within homes, so that's why it's concerning that 18% of people over 50 don't have a way to do so, and that this rose to 27% among those who say they're in fair or poor health, which may indicate a higher risk of severe COVID-19," said poll director Dr. Preeti Malani, a Michigan Medicine physician specializing in geriatrics and infectious diseases.