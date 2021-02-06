CDC: Proper Double-Masking Raises COVID Protection

Feb. 10, 2021 -- Wearing a tight-fitting surgical mask, or doubling up on masks, can significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission and slow the spread of new, more contagious strains, according to a CDC report released Wednesday.

Researchers found that if two people are both wearing surgical masks that are knotted and tucked flush to the face -- or if both are wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask -- exposure to viral particles is cut by more than 95%.

“The data in this report underscore the finding that good fit can increase overall mask efficiency,” the authors wrote. “Multiple simple ways to improve fit have been demonstrated to be effective.”

A “simulated breathing experiment” shows surgical masks on their own block 42% of COVID-19 particles for the wearer, and cloth masks block about 44% of particles. Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask increased protection for the person wearing the masks, blocking 83% of small particles.

While other recent studies looked at “mask fitters” -- a band that goes over a mask to keep it snug to the face -- and found they improved performance, the CDC said it believes the best fit comes from wearing a surgical mask covered by a cloth mask.

COVID deaths in the U.S. jumped in November and, though they are declining, are still high. Officials have warned that the U.K.-based variant could ultimately become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

These findings emerge among growing concerns about three new, highly contagious COVID-19 variants first identified in the U.K., South Africa, and Brazil. All three have all made their way across U.S. borders.

Regarding the new coronavirus variants, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told reporters at a White House briefing Wednesday that the agency currently estimates that 1%-4% of COVID cases in the U.S. were caused by the U.K. variant, also known as B117.

On the mask study, Walensky said the science was already clear that mask requirements can decrease COVID-19 infections and deaths. But, she said, the new CDC research “underscores the importance of wearing a mask correctly and making sure it fits closely and snugly over the nose and mouth.”