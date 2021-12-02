CDC Says Schools Can Safely Reopen, But Will They?

Feb. 12, 2021 – The CDC on Friday released long-awaited guidance for how public K-12 schools in the United States should reopen, and advice on what to do to stay that way.

The 35-page document makes clear the Biden administration’s position: “It is critical for schools to open as safely and as soon as possible, and remain open, to achieve the benefits of in-person learning and key support services,” the document’s executive summary says.

The agency says that it’s been shown that schools can reopen safely if they follow strict mitigation strategies,” whether or not teachers and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine. But, the agency also urges states and local communities to prioritize educators for vaccines as soon as supplies allow it.

President Joe Biden says he wants most K-12 students back in the classroom in the first 100 days of his administration, giving school administrators and teachers until April 30 to prepare. Many state governors and local officials have jumped on the reopening bandwagon, increasing the pressure on schools to reopen.

The pressure to reopen schools has also come from parents who are concerned their children are falling behind academically and suffering from being isolated at home without classmates to interact with. Some parents also can’t afford child care or the technology needed to maintain remote learning.

It's so important we bring K-12 students back to in-person learning. Classroom settings & the support services delivered by schools benefit students, especially those from low-resourced, racial & ethnic minority communities, & children with disabilities. https://t.co/j7xzymKp7v — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) February 12, 2021

But many teachers have opposed reopening before they are vaccinated and other precautions are in place. Local teachers unions in several cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., have spoken out against reopening school buildings before they are deemed safe, and many have negotiated conditions for reopening.

The American Federation of Teachers, which represents 1.7 million educators, and the CDC have said vaccination is not “a precondition” for schools to reopen because the latest evidence shows that when safety measures are followed, few infections occur in the classroom, compared to other settings. The CDC released its latest guidance for schools to reopen safely Friday, describing the safety measures in detail.

These reopening plans would impact about 62% of all public school students who are learning remotely full-time or part-time. Only 38% of all K-12 students in the U.S. were attending school in-person full-time as of Feb. 1, according to a website that tracks the plans of schools in 3,000 counties.