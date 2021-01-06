Expert Tips for Teachers When Schools Reopen

Feb. 12, 2021 -- Back in December, Joe Biden pledged to reopen most of the country’s schools within his first 100 days as president, assuming certain conditions were met. With the CDC’s newly revised

guidelines and Biden’s proposal to send $130 billion to schools, many school systems are looking to do just that. New research suggests that if districts mandate mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing, and other measures, the spread inside schools could be lower than in the larger community.

But many teachers have struggled with district policies that ignored previous CDC guidelines. Federal and state occupational safety and health administrations have logged hundreds of COVID-related complaints covering thousands of public and private K-12 schools. And that represents only half the country, since 24 states prohibit public school employees from lodging complaints.

“A pandemic is not an individual health problem. It’s a public health problem,” says Theresa Chapple-McGruder, PhD, a perinatal and pediatric epidemiologist in the Washington, DC, area who has been consulting with school districts on COVID safety issues. “We’ve been taking individual risk mitigation approaches: Wear a mask, wash your hands. We’re talking about things people can do, and we’re not talking as much about things public health systems should be doing. In a pandemic, the answer isn’t ‘Get exercise and eat three healthy meals a day.’”

Even before federal funding reaches school districts to pay for more ways to ease the COVID-19 risk, many teachers will be expected to return to the classroom. If you’re among them, the tips that follow can help keep you safe.