Programs Helps COVID Long Haulers Recover

Feb. 16, 2021 -- Arianna Varas has conquered climbing stairs again.

A year ago, the 35-year-old from Manhattan, NY, would not have considered this a victory. As a hospitality industry worker, she sometimes had three jobs, regularly putting in 12- to 18-hour days, then often meeting friends afterward.

But that was pre-COVID. At the end of March last year, she got hit by tiredness, back pain, and a high fever. She was so short of breath that she couldn’t move around her one-bedroom apartment. On April 1, just 3 weeks after the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, an ambulance whisked her to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital.

During a long night in the emergency room, a test confirmed what she already suspected: she was positive for COVID-19. Over the next month, Varas spent time in the intensive care unit, on a ventilator for a week. She was transferred to another hospital, then on May 3 to a nursing home for a month. She got home June 3 but wasn't fully recovered.

Fast-forward to February 2021. Finally, she is back to nearly normal, or what she calls ''normal-ish."

She credits her comeback to the hospital care and then the post-COVID recovery program at Mount Sinai, believed to be one of the first such programs in the country. Since it opened in mid-May 2020, other programs have opened around the country, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Staten Island University Hospital, National Jewish Health in Denver, and Mayo Clinic. Many cite Mount Sinai as a model. Program directors say they are busy; at the Mount Sinai program in early February, 800 patients were taking part, and there was a wait list.